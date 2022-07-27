4th Circ. Says Sheet Metal Co. Must Pay Pension Plan For Exit

By Rachel Stone (July 27, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Wednesday ruled that a New York-based sheet metal contractor can't evade forking over an exit contribution to a sheet metal workers' pension fund after it left the multiemployer plan, determining that a federal district court correctly found the contractor was obligated to pay. The three-judge panel held in a unanimous decision that despite contractor Four-C-Aire's argument on appeal contending it wasn't required to pay $167,000 to the Sheet Metal Workers' National Pension Fund when it opted to extract itself from the plan, a Virginia federal court made the right call in September 2020 in holding otherwise....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS