Pollution Policy Doesn't Cover Virus Losses, 4th Circ. Told

By Hope Patti (July 28, 2022, 1:07 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit asked the Fourth Circuit to affirm its win in a coverage dispute over a hotel chain's pandemic-related losses, arguing that the virus is not a covered pollutant under its pollution policy. Illinois Union Insurance said in a brief filed Wednesday that a Virginia federal court was correct to hold that Central Laundry LLC and related entities, which operate hotels and restaurants in the Norfolk and Virginia Beach area, are not entitled to coverage for their business interruption losses and related expenses. COVID-19 is not a pollution condition as defined by the policy, the insurer said, arguing that the...

