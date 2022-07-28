Fla. Man Charged In $25M Medicare Fraud Scheme

By Josh Liberatore (July 28, 2022, 1:28 PM EDT) -- A Florida man was charged in Pennsylvania with conspiring to bill $25 million worth of fraudulent Medicare claims related to cancer screenings, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania announced. Daniel Hurt, 58, of Fort Lauderdale, was charged by criminal information with one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, paying and receiving unlawful kickbacks and engaging in money laundering, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung's office said Wednesday. Hurt is accused of working with co-conspirators, including marketers, to obtain thousands of cancer genomic, or CGx, testing samples from individuals, which he then had sent to Ellwood City Medical Center,...

