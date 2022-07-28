Kennedys Launches In Houston With 3 New Partners

By Lynn LaRowe (July 28, 2022, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Kennedys CMK is extending the global law firm's reach into Texas with the opening of a Houston office led by three new partners, the firm said Thursday. Callie Murphy and Candace Ourso, who specialize in insurance matters, joined Kennedys from Schouest Bamdas Soshea & BenMaier PLLC. Doug Wheat, whose practice focuses on energy, transportation and logistics, arrived from Wheat Oppermann & Meeks PC. A fourth attorney, Amanda Farley, joined the new office from Wheat Oppermann as an associate. The Houston location will be Kennedys' second in Texas after Austin and its ninth in the U.S since merging with Carroll McNulty &...

