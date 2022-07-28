Kirkland Reps Diversified In $240M Conoco Gas Assets Deal

By Ashish Sareen (July 28, 2022, 5:36 PM BST) -- Diversified Energy Co. PLC, represented by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, said Thursday that it has agreed to pay ConocoPhillips Co. $240 million to buy 1,500 gas-producing wells in the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas Diversified's acquisition, which is slated to close in late September, has come at a time when it is looking to expand its presence and scale in the company's central region — Diversified's term for its assets in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma; the latest deal with Houston-based ConocoPhillips marks Birmingham, Alabama-based Diversified's sixth since May 2021. Diversified is publicly listed on the London Stock Exchange. Diversified agreed...

