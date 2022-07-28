Poor Funding Presents Road Block To Meaningful SFO Reform

By Richard Crump (July 28, 2022, 7:40 PM BST) -- Two recent reviews into the failings of the Serious Fraud Office exposed the scale of the agency's problems, but so long as the white-collar prosecutor remains underfunded, it will continue to be blighted by the persistent disclosure failings that brought down two cases, legal experts say. The blame for three quashed convictions in the Unaoil bribery case and the midtrial collapse of another case against two Serco executives is both institutional and individual. Case controllers, disclosure officers, a head of division, a chief investigator and the head of the agency all received criticism. Both cases were sunk by the SFO's failure...

