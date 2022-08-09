Biz Seeks £40M, Claims Spying In Mortgage Portfolio Co. Row

By Sophia Dourou (August 9, 2022, 6:52 PM BST) -- A company connected to a businessman sentenced to prison for contempt is suing the business intelligence company that investigated him for nearly £40 million ($48.4 million), accusing it of harassment while working for the mortgage portfolio operation he had tried to take over. Corelli Capital AG, an offshore entity with links to businessman Rizwan Hussain, is accusing a firm carrying out the investigation on behalf of Business Mortgage Finance of subjecting him and another person to illegal "directed and intrusive" surveillance, in a High Court claim filed July 27. The filing has now been made public. According to the claim, the surveillance sought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS