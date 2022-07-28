Artifacts Sold By Art Dealer Are Fake, Qatari Fund Says

By Joanne Faulkner (July 28, 2022, 4:24 PM BST) -- Counsel representing a London art dealer grilled an archaeological expert on Thursday about the make-up of allegedly fake antique statues he sold to a private Qatari fund as a weekslong High Court trial continues. The expert witness for Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Co. insisted that the seven statues sold by John Eskenazi to a cousin of the ruler of Qatar are "not authentic." They have the hallmarks of modern tools and materials, archaeological scientist Anna Bennett told the court. The "total absence of debris and dust" between the gaps of schist frieze — a rectangular design depicting Buddha at...

