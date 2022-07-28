Jenner & Block Launches Climate Solutions Practice

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 28, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP launched an energy and climate solutions practice on Thursday, bringing in a former Duke University director to help lead the team. The firm has built out a cross-discipline law practice called Transitions in Energy and Climate Solutions, or TECS, aimed at tackling climate change and helping clients with their environmental and sustainability goals. To kick off the practice group, Jenner & Block hired a special counsel as co-chair, Tatjana "Tanja" Vujic, who was the president of biogas, climate and environmental consultancy WasteNot Strategies LLC in Durham, North Carolina. Vujic — who has also served as Duke University's...

