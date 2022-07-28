Man Gets Nearly 4 Years For Explosion Near Indy Speedway

By Ivan Moreno (July 28, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A man who pled guilty to assembling an improvised explosive device that was detonated near the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2019 has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison. Indianapolis resident Wayne Turner, 58, pled guilty in federal court Wednesday to possessing an unregistered destructive device. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon immediately imposed a 46-month sentence and a $500 fine. Prosecutors dropped a second count of possession of an unregistered destructive device as part of a plea agreement. Prosecutors said Turner built the explosive device in his apartment, using materials he kept there, on Dec. 20, 2019, and drove...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS