3rd Circ. Revives Nursing Homes' Claims Of Union Extortion

By Tim Ryan (July 28, 2022, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit revived part of a lawsuit Thursday that nursing home operators filed claiming Service Employees International Union affiliates extorted the companies during bargaining, reversing an earlier panel decision and saying a jury could reasonably determine that the unions endorsed vandalism at the properties. The decision from the three-judge panel reversed portions of a lower court order granting summary judgment to SEIU and affiliated organizations 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East and New England Healthcare Employees Union District 1199 in a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit Care One LLC filed with related operators. Thursday's decision reversed an earlier holding...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS