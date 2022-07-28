Ex-UChicago Prof's Insider Trades Merit Prison, Feds Say

By Khadrice Rollins (July 28, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former University of Chicago professor who pled guilty to insider trading related to a cancer drug trial, according to a Wednesday court filing. Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, entered a plea agreement in April after admitting he used insider knowledge about a positive global trial by Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on its leading cancer drug, bemarituzumab, to purchase 8,743 shares of stock before the trial's results were publicized. Catenacci, an oncologist and former director of the gastrointestinal oncology program at the university, then sold the stock the next day for a $134,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS