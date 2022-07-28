Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-UChicago Prof's Insider Trades Merit Prison, Feds Say

By Khadrice Rollins (July 28, 2022, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a former University of Chicago professor who pled guilty to insider trading related to a cancer drug trial, according to a Wednesday court filing.

Daniel V.T. Catenacci, 45, entered a plea agreement in April after admitting he used insider knowledge about a positive global trial by Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on its leading cancer drug, bemarituzumab, to purchase 8,743 shares of stock before the trial's results were publicized. Catenacci, an oncologist and former director of the gastrointestinal oncology program at the university, then sold the stock the next day for a $134,000...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!