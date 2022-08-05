DLA Piper Adds 2 Tax Litigation Lawyers In London

By Ashish Sareen (August 5, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- DLA Piper has hired two lawyers from Pinsent Masons LLP's tax litigation team, including its former head, as it looks to position itself as an alternative to big four accounting firms for U.K. tax disputes. Stuart Walsh — who was the former head of Pinsent Masons' tax litigation team — will join DLA Piper as a partner Monday, along with fellow litigator Clara Boyd, who has been recruited as a legal director. Ben Brown, DLA Piper's U.K. head of tax, told Law360 on Wednesday that other law firms of a comparable size in the country tend to focus on providing clients...

