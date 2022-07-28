Top Mass. Court Backs Cape Cod Town's Adult Use Pot Ban

By Chris Villani (July 28, 2022, 1:44 PM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday upheld a Cape Cod town's ban on recreational marijuana sales, turning away a challenge from a medicinal dispensary that hoped to expand into retail. The SJC considered the suit brought by the Haven Center Inc., which sought to open a recreational cannabis shop in Bourne, Massachusetts, and argued that the bylaw banning nonmedical adult use in the town was invalid. Haven Center argued that the local law, dubbed "article 14," could not stand because it conflicted with a state statute prohibiting towns from using zoning bylaws to prevent the conversion of medical marijuana facilities...

