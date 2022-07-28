Fed. Circ. Reverses Amazon's $5M IP Loss Over Gilstrap Error

By Dani Kass (July 28, 2022, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday vacated a $5 million patent infringement verdict against Amazon, saying the jury relied on an improper claim construction set by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap when it ruled for Vocalife LLC. Under the proper claim construction, Amazon.com Inc. was entitled to judgment as a matter of law that its Echo smart speakers don't infringe Vocalife's microphone patent, according to the Federal Circuit. The three-judge panel reversed Judge Gilstrap's denial of Amazon's request for judgment as a matter of law and vacated the Eastern District of Texas jury verdict. The claim construction dispute centered on whether "delay...

