NY Fines Life Insurer $3.5M For Operating Without License

By Riley Murdock (July 28, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- New York State Department of Financial Services levied a $3.5 million fine against a Legal & General America unit for doing business in the state without a license, the department announced Thursday. Banner Life Insurance Co. employees were soliciting and engaging in "pension risk transfer" services in New York when the company did not have authorization to operate there, Adrienne A. Harris, superintendent of the department, said in a news release. Pension risk transfers involve a plan sponsor transferring the plan's assets and liabilities to an insurer, which then assumes the obligation to make benefit payments, according to the release....

