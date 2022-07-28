NY State Accuses CVS Of Illegal Service Tying

By Matthew Perlman (July 28, 2022, 5:01 PM EDT) -- New York's attorney general on Thursday accused CVS in state court of using its retail pharmacy clout to force safety-net hospitals and other providers into contracting with one of its subsidiaries to process claims for a federal prescription drug subsidy program. State enforcers filed a complaint in the Supreme Court of New York on Thursday alleging CVS Health Corp. violates local antitrust law by requiring that health care providers use its Wellpartner LLC unit to process eligible prescriptions under the 340B Drug Pricing Program. As a result, the suit contends, hospitals and other providers are either forced to forgo the benefits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS