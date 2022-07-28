Revlon Says Terms For $1.4B Ch. 11 Loan Are Fair

By Rick Archer (July 28, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. on Thursday defended its proposed $1.4 billion Chapter 11 financing package from arguments that it was a bad deal for unsecured creditors forced on a company desperate for the cash it needed to stay in operations. Revlon opened a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones seeking final approval for its debtor-in-possession financing with arguments the deal was fair and reasonable, while unsecured creditors argued Revlon had agreed to bad terms like a too-short bankruptcy schedule and cash repayment of the DIP lenders' pre-petition loans because it was out of options. "Sometimes the court has...

