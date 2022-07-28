Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Revlon Says Terms For $1.4B Ch. 11 Loan Are Fair

By Rick Archer (July 28, 2022, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Cosmetics giant Revlon Inc. on Thursday defended its proposed $1.4 billion Chapter 11 financing package from arguments that it was a bad deal for unsecured creditors forced on a company desperate for the cash it needed to stay in operations.

Revlon opened a virtual hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David S. Jones seeking final approval for its debtor-in-possession financing with arguments the deal was fair and reasonable, while unsecured creditors argued Revlon had agreed to bad terms like a too-short bankruptcy schedule and cash repayment of the DIP lenders' pre-petition loans because it was out of options.

"Sometimes the court has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!