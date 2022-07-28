Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bank Must Turn Over Docs To AIG In $18.6M Coverage Dispute

By Emily Enfinger (July 28, 2022, 9:04 PM EDT) -- A bank seeking coverage for $18.6 million it spent to defend and settle a lawsuit by Florida regulators must turn over documents it withheld from an AIG unit, a California federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue granted in part AIG Specialty Insurance Co.'s motion to compel Pacific Western Bank to provide documents and responses it requested in February surrounding an underlying suit with the Florida Department of Financial Services. The court said the bank must produce the documents it had been withholding under Florida's mediation privilege statutes.

In the order, the judge encouraged the parties to work together...

