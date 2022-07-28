Cigna Can't Dodge TCPA Suit Over Dental Marketer's Calls

By Allison Grande (July 28, 2022, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has refused to release Cigna from a proposed class action over allegedly unlawful dental discount plan robocalls placed by a marketing provider, rejecting the insurer's argument that it didn't have sufficient connections to the state. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake declined to drop the insurer from the suit Wednesday, finding that the Connecticut-based Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. had "purposefully availed itself of the privilege of conducting activities in Maryland" and that the alleged Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations were adequately tied to Cigna's contacts in the state. "Cigna is no stranger to Maryland, and...

