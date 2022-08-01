FDA Pulled 'Surprise Switcheroo,' Vape Co. Says

By Mike Curley (August 1, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT) -- The company behind the Juno e-cigarette system has asked the Second Circuit to rescind the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's denial of its application to sell and market flavored vape products, saying the agency pulled a "surprise switcheroo" by changing the criteria for approval after the applications were submitted. In a 73-page brief filed on Friday, Magellan Technology Inc. told the court that when it submitted a premarket tobacco product application, or PMTA, for its e-cigarette flavor pods — which included fruit flavors — the FDA had expressly stated that long-term studies on whether the products helped smokers quit were not...

