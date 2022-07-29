Feds Should Better Publicize Asylee Benefits, Report Says

By Kelly Lienhard (July 29, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The Migration Policy Institute urged the federal immigration courts system, alongside other agencies, to better publicize available asylee services after a report published Thursday showed that the current resettlement process for asylum seekers is fragmented and prone to delay. The nonpartisan think tank's report also included recommendations that the government remove barriers to services for asylees by improving data reporting on participation in benefit programs and expanding Medicaid eligibility to include pregnant asylum seekers and older children. "Support with navigating and accessing these programs can have significant bearing on asylum seekers' ability to provide for their families and contribute to the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS