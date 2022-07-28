FCC Says Robotext Threats On The Rise

By Kelly Lienhard (July 28, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission on Thursday warned Americans of rapidly growing numbers of scam robotexts and said it is working to require mobile phone companies to block the fraudulent messages. According to the federal communications agency, complaints about unwanted robotexts have almost tripled over three years, rising from 5,700 in 2019 to 15,300 in 2021. Complaints are continuing to rise in 2022, as the FCC said it had already received 8,500 complaints about the texts by the end of June. The FCC added that according to independent reports, billions of robotexts are sent to American consumers each month. "[Several reports] make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS