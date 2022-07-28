Upstart Investor Sues Execs Over AI-Based Lending Claims

By Katryna Perera (July 28, 2022, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Executives and directors of fintech firm Upstart Holdings Inc. were hit with a derivative shareholder suit on Thursday accusing them of making false statements about the capabilities of the company's artificial intelligence underwriting model. Shareholder William OConnor filed a complaint in Ohio federal court against Upstart co-founder and CEO Dave Girouard, co-founder and Senior Vice President of Product and Data Science Paul Gu, Chief Financial Officer Sanjay Datta and several other company directors over the allegedly misleading statements. Upstart is a consumer lending platform that uses AI to underwrite personal loans to borrowers whose limited or poor credit history may prevent...

