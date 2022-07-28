No Punitive Damages In Tesla Crash Death Suit

By Mike Curley (July 28, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge has denied a father's bid to add a claim for punitive damages to a suit against Tesla Inc. alleging that its negligence and a faulty battery design led to his son's death in the fiery crash of a 2014 Model S. In an order filed Tuesday, Judge John Bowman said Edgar Monserratt had not provided enough evidence to support a claim for punitive damages on either his direct or vicarious liability claims against the electric car maker. Monserratt moved to amend the complaint in February to include punitive damages, according to court records. The judge did not elaborate...

