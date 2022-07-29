6th Circ. Won't Rehear Attorney Fee Coverage Decision

By Ben Zigterman (July 29, 2022, 3:38 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit declined to rehear an appeal decided earlier this month against two attorneys seeking coverage of attorney fee awards that Wesco Insurance Co. said were excluded "sanctions." The Sixth Circuit panel found that the attorney fee award qualified as sanctions because the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act the claims were brought under make attorney misconduct a prerequisite for an attorney fee award. (Sasun Bughdaryan / iStock) After the July 1 decision, Ohio attorneys Jason Wallace and Daniel Bache asked to have the full circuit rehear the appeal, arguing that a three-judge panel improperly interpreted the policy from an average attorney's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS