Labor Dept. Cuts Orchard Out Of H-2A For Worker Abuse

By Jonathan Capriel (July 28, 2022, 7:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor has booted a Washington state orchard from its temporary agricultural worker program after the agency found the employer had been verbally abusing its employees and threatening to send them back to Mexico, among other labor violations. Welton Orchards and Storage won't be able to participate in the H-2A agricultural worker program for three years after the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division uncovered evidence that it had not been complying with the program's requirements in a myriad of ways, the agency announced Thursday. The company "intimidated and threatened workers and put their livelihoods at risk as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS