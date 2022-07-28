NY Bank Regulator's Top Rule For Crypto Cos.: No Surprises

By Jon Hill (July 28, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Speaking at a crypto industry compliance conference in Manhattan on Thursday, New York's top financial services cop had a simple message for cryptocurrency companies looking to bring new products to market in the state: "Do not surprise your regulator." As part of a fireside chat at the Digital Asset Compliance & Market Integrity Summit, New York State Department of Financial Services Superintendent Adrienne Harris urged crypto entrepreneurs to engage with her agency early on when developing new offerings, rather than waiting until after launch to have their first interactions. "The No. 1 rule that we always try to impress upon people...

