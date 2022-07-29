Calif. Judge Orders Solar Panel Co. To Pay $6M In Fraud Suit

By Faith Williams (July 29, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- About 100 homeowners were awarded $2.2 million in restitution as part of a $6 million judgment from a Los Angeles judge who found that a solar panel contractor talked Hispanic homeowners into taking out energy-efficiency loans for projects the company never completed. Superior Court Judge Lia Martin's judgment Thursday also bans Eco Solar Home Improvement from performing any home improvement work of any kind ever again. "This was an outrageous and devastating scam which saddled homeowners with debt they never expected and home renovations that weren't completed," Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a Thursday press release. The ruling...

