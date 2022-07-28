FERC Chair Doubts EPA Decision Limits Look At Emissions

By Morgan Conley (July 28, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Richard Glick said Thursday that he doesn't think the U.S. Supreme Court's recent ruling restricting the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate greenhouse gas emissions limits FERC's power to evaluate the climate change impacts of projects. Glick told reporters at a press conference following Thursday's monthly FERC meeting that the agency has repeatedly heard from the judicial branch that it does have statutory support to review the climate impacts of the projects it oversees. In West Virginia v. EPA, the high court said agencies must show clear authorization from Congress to regulate under the "major...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS