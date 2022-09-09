7th Circ. Told Denied TM Defense Warrants More Than Fees

By Celeste Bott (September 9, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A marker company argued to the Seventh Circuit on Friday that it's entitled to consequential damages stemming from an insurer's refusal to defend it in an underlying trademark dispute — not just attorney fees — saying that refusal forced it to shutter the business entirely. Creation Supply Inc. is appealing a lower court's decision to grant Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast's judgment on the pleadings on the basis that Illinois state courts already decided its breach of contract claim and that CSI can't pursue damages from the same claim in federal court. It is the second time the decade-long dispute has made...

