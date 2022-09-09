Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Drugmaker Kickback Deal Isn't A Covered Loss, 7th Circ. Told

By Celeste Bott (September 9, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A Chubb unit told the Seventh Circuit Friday that it should not have to pay drugmaker Astellas $10 million toward a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice to resolve an investigation into possible Medicare fraud, arguing that insuring what the company paid back for an intentional kickback scheme would only incentivize such misconduct.

Federal Insurance Co. is appealing an Illinois federal judge's October ruling holding it responsible for paying out the $10 million policy limit because Astellas Pharma US' payments to the government under the $100 million settlement fell within the meaning of a loss under its policy.

During oral...

