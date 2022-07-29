SEC Settles With Investment Co., Sues Ex-Director For Losses

By Renee Hickman (July 29, 2022, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission has accused a former executive of an investment company of causing more than $1 million in investor losses through bad recommendations, the agency announced Friday, while also announcing settlements with the company and one of its brokers. The SEC filed a complaint Thursday in Florida federal court against Alan Z. Appelbaum, onetime managing director of Aegis Capital Corp., alleging he recommended variable interest rate structured products, or VRSPs, to seven customers even though the products weren't suitable for their risk tolerance levels and other investment preferences. In addition to downplaying the risks, Appelbaum also made multiple unauthorized...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS