Pershing Square Holdings Sets Out $200M Share Buyback

By Dawood Fakhir (July 29, 2022, 2:55 PM BST) -- Investment holding company Pershing Square Holdings said on Friday that it will buy back up to $200 million of its public shares from the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext market in Amsterdam. The buyback program will begin once the FTSE 100 company completes its earlier buyback program of $100 million, which it said began in May and is almost 88% complete. Pershing said it will buy $200 million, or 20 million of the public shares, which will be held by the company instead of being canceled. The company declined to disclose counsel information on the offering or reveal deadlines for...

