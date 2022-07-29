Guardian Won't Get New Secret Hearing Of Prince Philip's Will

By Sophia Dourou (July 29, 2022, 10:47 AM BST) -- A London appeals court rejected The Guardian newspaper's attempt on Friday to get a do-over of the secret reading of Prince Philip's will, ruling that media organizations were not wrongly excluded from that hearing. The Court of Appeal ruled against the British publisher, finding there was no way for the media to be alerted to the court hearing without risking a "media storm" and endangering the privacy of Queen Elizabeth and her family. "This was a case in which, exceptionally, open justice was adequately served by the transparency involved in publishing a full judgment," Judge Geoffrey Vos wrote for the unanimous...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS