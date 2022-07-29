Vardy Loses Libel Case Against Rooney

By Joanne Faulkner (July 29, 2022, 12:31 PM BST) -- Soccer wife Rebekah Vardy lost her libel suit Friday as a London judge found that Coleen Rooney's social media post labeling her as the source of leaked stories to a tabloid newspaper was "substantially true." Rebekah Vardy, seen leaving the High Court in May, has lost her libel suit against soccer wife rival Coleen Rooney. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images) Rooney — who is married to ex-England striker Wayne Rooney — accused Vardy in an Instagram post, which went viral, of leaking false stories from her private social media account to newspapers — most notably The Sun. High Court Judge Karen...

