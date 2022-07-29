Law360's Pro Say: A Texas Judge Loses Control Of His Empire

Law360 (July 29, 2022, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Texas federal Judge Alan Albright has spent the past few years turning his Waco court into a patent litigation hot spot. But that all changed when a new policy was announced to randomly assign patent cases to one of 12 judges. On this week's episode of Law360's Pro Say podcast, we explore the rise and fall of Albright's patent court. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS