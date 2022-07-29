ArcelorMittal Launches $1.4B Share Buyback

By Ashish Sareen (July 29, 2022, 6:03 PM BST) -- Global steel and mining giant ArcelorMittal launched a new $1.4 billion share buyback program Friday that will run until the end of May 2023, subject to market conditions. The company said in a statement that it will buy over 60 million shares for around $1.4 billion, bringing total repurchases this year to $3.4 billion so far. Legal details of the program were handled in-house without instructing external counsel. A spokesperson for ArcelorMittal told Law360 that the purpose of the program is for the company to buy its shares and then cancel them to reduce the share capital. The launch comes after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS