Clark Hill Boosts Real Estate Practice In Pittsburgh

By James Boyle (July 29, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Clark Hill PLC has expanded the real estate practice at its Pittsburgh office with the recent addition of an attorney who moved his practice after more than six years with Dickie McCamey & Chilcote PC. Adam Ventura has joined Clark Hill as a member of its real estate practice group in Pittsburgh, the firm announced July 18. He will continue to develop his practice representing landowners, developers and municipalities on matters involving land use, zoning matters and disputes, real estate tax assessment and eminent domain. "I'm very excited for the opportunity to grow my practice with Clark Hill," Ventura said in...

