Former FBI Informant Loses Fight Against Fraud Extradition

By Silvia Martelli (July 29, 2022, 5:54 PM BST) -- A London judge has dismissed a challenge by a former FBI informant against Romania's bid to extradite him on fraud charges, finding on Friday that the Romanian national was not denied a retrial and was represented by counsel in the overseas proceedings. Judge Maura McGowan said at the High Court that although Ionut Burghelea had been absent during the proceedings in Romania, a lower court was right to find that he was "engaged in them" as he had instructed a lawyer, who represented him. "I have no difficulty in concluding that he was represented by a lawyer to whom he had given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS