Barristers Say Legal Watchdog Overstepped With New Policy

By Alex Baldwin (July 29, 2022, 9:28 PM BST) -- The Bar Council lambasted a new policy that expects lawyers to demonstrate that their skills are up-to-date, saying Friday that it is "a solution in search of a problem." The barristers' trade group hit back at the Legal Services Board's policy published Thursday pushing the industry's regulators to implement new standards for how lawyers should continue their professional development throughout their careers. The move came six years after the Solicitors Regulation Authority dropped a more formal training requirement, but the Bar Council said there was no indication there were any problems with barristers' skills. "This is a solution in search of...

