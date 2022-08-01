Fieldfisher Chided Over Disclosure In Bratz Maker's Suit

By Alex Baldwin (August 1, 2022, 4:02 PM BST) -- A London court has ruled that Fieldfisher did not properly oversee toymaker MGA Entertainment's "deficient" disclosure in the lead up to a competition and patent case, which led to a four-year delay to the £170 million ($208 million) suit. High Court Judge Joanna Smith said the law firm failed to notice several red flags that MGA — the company behind the "Bratz" and "LOL Surprise" toy line — had failed to disclose around 800,000 documents on the eve of what was set to be a June trial in rival toy company Cabo Concepts' lawsuit. Judge Smith ordered MGA to pay £578,444...

