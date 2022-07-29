Mars Policy Doesn't Include Virus Coverage, Insurer Says

By Riley Murdock (July 29, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- Mars Inc.'s COVID-19 pandemic losses aren't covered by its insurance policy, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. told a Virginia federal court Friday, arguing the candy company can't show any physical loss or damage to its properties. The company's arguments that the virus and government shutdown orders cause "direct physical loss or damage" have been rejected by the "overwhelming majority" of courts, including Virginia's own Supreme Court and the Fourth Circuit, Factory Mutual said in a memo filed Friday. The insurer filed a motion to dismiss Mars' complaint Thursday. The pandemic losses of candy company Mars Inc. are not covered by its insurance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS