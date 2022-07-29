Armstrong Flooring Gets Court OK For Trademark Settlement

By Leslie A. Pappas (July 29, 2022, 12:23 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. is moving ahead with sales of its assets in China, Australia and New Zealand after getting a bankruptcy court's approval for a $1 million settlement with the company's former parent Armstrong World Industries Inc. over trademark rights. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .sidebar { color: white; width: 250px; border-left: 6px solid #b01116; background-color:#132a43; float:right; padding:15px; margin-left:20px; margin-bottom:20px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .sidebar { width: 100%; border-left: 6px solid #b01116; background-color:#132a43; padding:15px; margin-bottom:20px; color:white}}Bankrupt Armstrong Flooring Inc. is moving ahead with sales of its assets in China, Australia and New Zealand after getting a bankruptcy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS