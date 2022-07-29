S. Africa Targets EU Citrus Regs With First-Ever WTO Case

By Alex Lawson (July 29, 2022, 2:07 PM EDT) -- South Africa has lodged its first-ever legal challenge at the World Trade Organization, calling out the European Union for abruptly tightening its citrus fruit import rules, according to WTO documents circulated Friday. The budding dispute centers around the EU's import rules meant to guard against infestation by the false codling moth. South Africa said in its filing that it has for years honored the EU's requirement for post-harvest treatment to guard against that infestation, but that Brussels made a sudden policy shift in mid-July. Now, according to South Africa, the EU is requiring that citrus imports must undergo cold treatment processes...

