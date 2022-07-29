Baker Donelson Adds Corporate, IP Atty In Fort Lauderdale

By Madison Arnold (July 29, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC snagged a new corporate and intellectual property shareholder from Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP. The firm announced the addition of attorney Perry F. Sofferman in the Fort Lauderdale office Friday. The attorney has a resume made up of both private practice and in-house experience, even serving as counsel at Scholastic Inc. for almost a decade. In his work, Sofferman helps his clients with a wide range of business transactions, including corporate structuring, reorganizations, mergers and acquisitions, shareholder and member disputes, trademark, copyright, licensing, software, technology, internet, publishing, privacy and export compliance matters. "It's really...

