Insurer Can't Get New Trial After $2.6M Loss In Bad Faith Case

By Josh Liberatore (July 29, 2022, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Rockhill Insurance Co. isn't entitled to a new trial after it was found to have acted in bad faith and was ordered to pay a fishery $2.6 million, a Colorado federal judge said, rejecting the insurer's contention that it was prejudiced by the exclusion of certain evidence. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge Raymond P. Moore said that the court didn't err by excluding from trial evidence of certain "litigation conduct" from Rockhill's yearslong legal battle with CFI-Global Fisheries Management. Nor was the jury given improper instructions about the insurer's payment and settlement obligations toward CFI under a professional...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS