Group Challenges NC Permit For Hog Waste Energy Harvest

By Nate Beck (July 29, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina environmental group on Friday challenged rules from a state agency allowing hog farms to convert pits of pig waste into energy, saying the practice pollutes water and is harmful to nearby residents. A section of the state's 2021 Farm Act directed North Carolina's Department of Environmental Quality to draw up a "general permit" that allows hog producers to capture pig waste and extract methane to be converted into natural gas. The agency last month finalized the permit, allowing farms to continue operating open-pit waste sites and sanctioning the use of enclosed pits that collect methane. The Southern Environmental...

