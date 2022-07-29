2nd Circ. Backs NY Schools' 2019 Update To Vaccine Rules

By Mike Curley (July 29, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday sided with New York officials and school boards in a suit alleging that a 2019 update to vaccination requirements for students was unconstitutional and discriminated against children with disabilities. In the opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of the suit led by advocacy group Children's Health Defense and several anonymous parents, finding that the updated rules did not infringe on either the parents' fundamental rights or due process rights. The suit, filed in July 2020, centers on an update to the state's vaccine requirements that came following measles outbreaks in the state in 2018 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS