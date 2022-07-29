The Crumbling Of Judge Albright's Patent Empire

Law360 (July 29, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Over the last several years, Texas federal Judge Alan Albright turned his Waco court into a patent litigation hot spot. But one judge having that much power over intellectual property cases brought scrutiny from lawmakers and Chief Justice John Roberts. The matter came to a head this week when a new policy was announced to randomly assign patent cases filed in Waco to one of 12 judges. Here, we break down what you need to know about the rise and fall of Judge Albright's patent court. WDTX Ends Albright's Patent Grip With Random Assignments Under a new policy announced Monday, patent cases filed...

